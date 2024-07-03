Liberia: House Pardons Finance Minister, Withdraws Contempt Charge

The House of Representatives has voted to forgive and clear Mr. Boima S. Kamara, the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, of contempt of the Legislature.

The House recently slammed Minister Kamara with a contempt charge due to his alleged refusal, after being called upon four times, to appear before members of that august body to address some economic issues of national concern. By the charge, Minister Kamara was to face three punishments; a fine of L$5,000; a letter of apology in newspapers, or jail up to the time the House was in session.

However, members of the Lower House on Tuesday, July 2, agreed unanimously to rescind their decision and pardon the Finance Minister following testimony that he was seriously sick and had to seek medical treatment in Ghana.

Minister Kamara, in a remorseful tone, noted that in all his years of service, he has always been an ardent respecter of the rule of law as a citizen and a Christian and, as such, had no intent to disrespect the "honorable body."

He apologetically told members of the House of Representatives Tuesday that during three of the four citations he was seeking medication in Ghana but had to cut short his treatment to answer the call of the House's Plenary. Unfortunately, as Liberia's fiscal manager on economic policy and financial regulation, he had to attend the World Bank's meeting. He however apologized.

The Finance Minister's testimony on his sickness, though he had wished that it remain private, was made in order to put to rest arguments of his very poor health which the Ministry's Press and Public Affairs department tried to deny categorically.

"The Ministry discloses that Minister Boima Kamara is in good health and will next week attend a week-long African Development Bank's Summit in Nairobi, Kenya..." the Finance Ministry categorically said, denying media reports that he is contemplating resignation owing to poor health or reported dissatisfaction and disappointment with the management team," the Finance Ministry's clarification about Boimah's sickness.

The Ministry's clarity was triggered by media reports that the Finance Minister was sick and was frustrated and dissatisfied with the magnitude of problems he inherited at the ministry.

It may be recalled that Finance Minister Boima Kamara has become the first cabinet minister to feel the wrath of the 55th Legislature since its inception mid-January this year, after being slammed with contempt charges by the House of Representatives.

Members of the House voted unanimously to reach this decision, which indicates that Minister Kamara will be prosecuted.

Lawmakers overwhelmingly voted Thursday, June 27, to punish the Minister of Finance and Development Planning for his failure to appear before the August Body following a fourth citation sent to him to come and address issues relating to financial updates on consolidated accounts and bank balances, validate reports from the Liberia Revenue Authority on revenue collection and a loan which was borrowed by the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC) in the tone of over US$9 million.