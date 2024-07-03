Liberia: LTA Takes Consumer Engagement to Todee District

In continued efforts to strengthen its consumer regulation and create a common environment between MNOs and consumers, the Liberia Telecommunications Authority, LTA recently held a town hall meeting in Nyein Town, Todee District, Montserrado County.

The Consumer Campaign, which is a regular outreach of the LTA, brought together Mobile Network Providers face to face to discuss key issues such as: the quality of service consumer complaints, among others.

Delivering opening remarks at the Nyein Town Meeting, LTA's Consumer Manager, Lekpele Nyamalon, used the meeting to provide basic education to residents of Nyein Town, Todee District on their rights as consumers, reassuring them of LTA's role as a regulator that is always working to ensure that MNO's provide quality service and value for money.

Participants at the town hall meeting in separate voices raised issues relative to the quality of service, inadequate network coverage/poor connectivity to surrounding towns and villages, dropped calls, disappearance of their call minutes, unused data, etc. The concerns raised were later addressed by the MNOs through mutual interactions in a Q&A Session.

In separate remarks, Lonestar MTN and Orange used the occasion to address some issues raised by Nyein Town Residents on the products and services they provide to their subscribers. Both MNOs spoke of the significance of the gathering and thanked the LTA for the initiative.

LTA's Consumer Campaign brought together District Officials and residents of Nyein Town, Todee District as well as MNOs and other stakeholders in the telecommunications industry.