Barely a month after Speaker J. Fonati Koffa warned of a potential shutdown of the House of Representatives due to alleged funding delays by the Ministry of Finance, some Representatives have taken visible actions to draw attention to what seems to be dire financial challenges facing the legislative body.

In a demonstration of protest over delayed benefits, a group of Representatives, including Yekeh Kolubah, Montserrado County District #10; Jacob Debee, Gedeh County District #3; Sumo K. Mulbah, Montserrado County District #3; and Zinnah Norman, Gbarpolu County District #3, arrived at work on Capitol Hill in tricycles referred to as keh-kehs. They were advocating for the release of funds for the procurement of vehicles, benefits, and operational activities that have been pending since the induction of the 55th legislature.

The quartet told reporters at the grounds of the Capitol in separate remarks that the keh-keh is a clear message to the Executive that they need their benefits, including their formal vehicles as legislators or lawmakers.

"We want to let President Boakai know that we are entitled to vehicles and other benefits and these are not forthcoming," Rep. Dehkee said, while his colleague, Rep. Mulbah, noted: "President Boakai needs to instruct the Finance Ministry to give us what is due us legally. We want our benefits and vehicles."

For Rep. Norman, he was more satirical with a bit of sarcasm in his statement. He said, "President Boakai, through the GSA, gave us plates, but no vehicles. So we are calling on President Boakai to mandate the Finance Ministry to provide cars. We are in the seventh month without vehicles."

The lawmakers' protest comes after Speaker Koffa's June warning of a potential shutdown of the House of Representatives due to the Ministry of Finance's alleged failure to release essential funds.

The Speaker's outburst came after Liberia Revenue Authority Commissioner General Dorbor Jallah informed the House that the LRA had exceeded its revenue target by nearly US$8 million.

This revelation sparked frustration among lawmakers, with Speaker Koffa criticizing the disparity in funding between the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Speaker Koffa expressed concern over the House's financial struggles, emphasizing the need for adequate funding to cover essential expenses and operational needs.

"Astonishingly, the Commissioner General would report over-performing on revenue, yet the House of Representatives cannot receive budgeted benefits," Speaker Koffa said, expressing his outrage. He criticized the current situation where lawmakers are forced to borrow money for basic needs while the Senate enjoys full funding for its retreat. The House, in contrast, relies on NGO support to hold its retreat.

Highlighting the ongoing struggles, Speaker Koffa stated, "We should not have to credit money from money changers to provide gas for our members. We should not lack the tools lawmakers need to work because the Ministry of Finance claims there is no money."

He highlighted the House's reliance on external support for retreats and basic supplies, expressing urgency in resolving the funding issues to avoid potential disruptions in the functioning of the legislative body.

He bemoaned the disparity between the funding of the House and the Senate. "If the Commissioner General had said revenue was not performing, we would understand. But he says revenue is over-performing, yet the Senate is well-funded, while the House has only two months' worth of benefits. We can't even get money for a retreat and must beg NGOs for stationery. If we cannot resolve this soon, we will shut down the House of Representatives."

This sentiment was also shared by Rep. Kolubah in his Tuesday's comments to reporters. "This is not what we call changed. Former President Weah's right, President Boakai Isn't the change. To support the Senate and not the House of Representatives is very bad and we will continue to protest for the international community to know about the bad governance going on."

The lawmakers' symbolic protest by arriving in tricycles underscores their frustration with the Executive Branch, which has reportedly plunged them into dire straits financially.