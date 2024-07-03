Liberian Lawyer Elected As Vice President of West African Bar Association

The Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA) has said its unwavering and unequivocal stance on enhancing a pragmatic Rule of Law Regime in West Africa has been validated and acknowledged by the recent overwhelming election of its national secretary general, Cllr. Bornor M. Varmah as the next vice president of the West African Bar Association (WABA).

The election of Cllr. Varmah took place in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

The Annual Conference of WABA in partnership with the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) took place from June 25 to 27.

The objective of the conference was to adopt the amended constitution of WABA and elect members of WABA's governing bodies.

The LNBA in a release issued on Tuesday, July 2, says, various Bar Associations in the sub-region, as well as the WABA Secretariat, UNOWAS and partners from the United Nations system, took part in the annual conference.

During the conference, the Bar says, Bar Associations and Legal practitioners exchanged views on a variety of subjects, including the role of the lawyers and of an organization such as WABA in ensuring a democratic and

peaceful society free from tension and conflict.

At the end of the proceedings, the participants adopted the new WABA constitution and elected for two-year term, a new executive committee drawn from the three language groups of the sub-region, including Francophone,

Anglophone and Lusophone.

The Malian Bar President, Ousmane Bouba Traore was elected as President, the National Secretary General of the LNBA, Cllr. Varmah as vice president, while Adesina Adegbite as WABA's secretary general among others.

The West African Bar Association (WABA), which brings together

leading members of Bar Councils and lawyers in the sub-region, was created in 2004 in response to human rights and rule of law challenges that undermine efforts to promote democratic consolidation, good governance, sustainable peace and development in the region.

Since its inception, the Association's primary role has been to mobilize Bar Associations and legal practitioners to play a proactive role in the development of legal systems and institutions in the region and to contribute significantly to efforts to deepen democratic governance through respect for the

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

rule of law and human rights.

In a related development, LNBA's national president, Cllr. Sylvester D. Rennie, has returned to the country from the United States of America, after successfully participating in the Justice and the Rule of Law Global Forum, organized by the World Bank's Governance Global practice which brought together over 200 partners,

leaders, and practitioners from government and judiciaries, the private sector, academia, civil society and other international development organizations working in areas of justice and rule of law.

At the meeting in Washington DC, he assured the World Bank of the LNBA's continuous collaboration with the Bank to enhance global rule of law.

The LNBA says that the cost for the two trips to Washington DC, USA and Cotonou, Benin Republic, were fully sponsored by the World Bank and the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS).