Liberian Female Lawyer Earns Two Distinct Degrees in Unprecedented Academic Feat

Pennsylvania — Former Wife of the late Public Works Minister Mobutu Vlah Nyenpan has Graduated with two distinct Master's Degrees in an Unprecedented Academic feat. Lois Nimley Nyenpan, now happily married to Alascal Yii Wisner, is formally known as Lois Nimley Wisner.

In a breathtaking display of academic prowess and sheer determination, Lois graduated from Saint Joseph University in Philadelphia on May 16, 2024, with an MBA emphasizing Negotiation and Conflict Management. Just a few weeks later, on June 9, 2024, she was conferred a Master of Science in Criminal Justice with a focus on constitutional and judicial processes from the University of Arizona.

Lois' dual graduations are a testament to her relentless pursuit of knowledge and excellence. Her academic career is a diverse tapestry of achievements, showcasing her versatility and adaptability. Before these recent accomplishments, she graduated from Pennsylvania State University, Dickinson School of Law in 2015 with a Master's in Law (LLM), specializing in Criminal Corporate and White-Collar Crimes. Additionally, she holds a certificate in Public Policy from the prestigious Harvard Kennedy School Executive Education, Harvard University, further highlighting her diverse academic background.

Born and raised in the humble neighborhood of New Kru Town, Liberia, Lois' journey to the pinnacle of academic success is an inspiring narrative of resilience and determination. She began her higher education journey at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, University of Liberia, where she graduated in 2009. Her story is a powerful reminder that one's background does not define one's future but rather one's determination and hard work.

Lois's personal life is as fulfilling as her academic one. She is the proud mother of Francess Nyenpan. Following in her footsteps of academic excellence, Francess graduated from Temple University with a Bachelor of Science in Health Professions in 2023, becoming the youngest graduate in her class. Their success is a testament to the unwavering support they received from their family and community, underscoring the power of a supportive network in achieving one's goals.

Lois' story is not just a personal journey but a source of inspiration and motivation for many. It highlights the limitless possibilities that come with perseverance and a relentless pursuit of one's dreams. From New Kru Town to the hallowed halls of multiple prestigious universities, Lois has proven that with determination and hard work, even the most extraordinary goals are within reach. Her story inspires others to believe in their potential and strive for their dreams.

Lois Wisner's remarkable achievements emphasize the boundless potential within every Liberian woman. Her story shows how determination and hard work can turn dreams into reality, inspiring future generations.