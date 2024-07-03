Liberia: Naymote Releases Report On Liberian Legislature's Performance, Calls for Greater Transparency

PAYNESVILLE: Liberia's leading Civil Society Organization, Naymote Partners for Democratic Development, has released an in-depth report on the workings of the Legislature for the first quarter of the first session with a call for greater transparency. With a total of 78 sittings--51 in the House of Representatives (HOR) and 27 in the Senate--Naymote reports show that a total of 33 bills were monitored at the legislature. Out of the 33 bills monitored, a total of seven bills were passed: four in the HOR and three in the Senate, while twenty-six bills are still in committee rooms--18 in the HOR and 8 in the Senate.

This initiative aims to strengthen political accountability and build public trust in elected officials. Findings were gathered through direct observations of legislative sessions, analysis of lawmakers' positions on issues and policies, and examination of public records and official documents.

The bills passed include establishing criminal and corruption courts, implementing Value Added Taxes (VAT) to replace Goods and Services Tax (GST), approving the national budget, and creating national tourism and railway authorities.

Naymote's report shows that lawmakers actively participated in standing and ad hoc committees, contributing to regular committee reports submitted to plenary with recommendations. They played a critical role in enhancing government accountability by inviting and questioning government officials and ensuring transparency and effectiveness in government operations.

However, voting records indicate variability in lawmakers' participation. Some lawmakers consistently participated in voting on bills and resolutions, demonstrating their engagement, while others frequently abstained or were absent, reducing their impact on legislative decisions.

During the period under review, lawmakers in both houses were engaged in policy advocacy and oversight functions, ensuring alignment with public interests, especially during budget debates. There were increased public hearings, confirmation of public officials, and improved communication with the executive branch.

In terms of attendance and participation, the report shows that most lawmakers regularly attended plenary sessions and committee meetings. Although some were frequently late or absent, which negatively impacted legislative productivity, lawmakers generally communicated their reasons for absences to the leadership of the House and Senate, who serve as the presiding officers.

Furthermore, the Legislature's oversight activities improved, marked by increased scrutiny of government actions and expenditures, with a rise in public hearings and enhanced communication with the executive branch. However, challenges remain in accessing voting records, the absence of a dedicated legislative website, and limited legislative information available to the public.

Regarding gender, the Legislature remains predominantly male, with men holding 90 out of 101 seats, constituting 89.1%, and women occupying 11 seats, constituting 10.9%. Despite this gender imbalance, all legislators actively represented their constituencies, advocating for budget support for local projects and addressing public concerns.

For constituency engagement, the report shows that many lawmakers held town hall meetings and visited their constituencies, advocating for local issues and ensuring their constituents' voices were heard, even though a few lawmakers neglected constituency engagement, citing limited time and extraordinary sessions called by the President as reasons for their lack of presence in their constituencies.

During the review period, Naymote observed that the leadership of both houses fostered a collaborative environment, significantly enhancing oversight compared to the previous legislature. However, challenges persist, including limited access to lawmakers' voting records, the absence of a dedicated legislative website, the lack of a visible performance budget from the Executive, and lawmakers' habitual tardiness, which hinder transparency and accountability.

Naymote recommends that the Legislature set up a functional website and ensure voting records of members of the legislature are made public and available to assess the performance of its members. It also calls on the legislature to submit itself for a full-scale financial and system audit as required of all other public institutions and to support constitutional reforms in favor of affirmative action that increases the proportion of women in both houses. Additionally, the legislature should ensure that ministries, agencies, and commissions submit periodic reports that are vetted and made available to the public.