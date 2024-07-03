Nigeria: Elegbeleye's Plaudits for Sports Minister, NFF, NPFL Board Over Season's Success

Chairman of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye took stock of the concluded season and expressed appreciation to the Sports Minister, President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), NPFL Board members and staff, the clubs and the media for their respective contributions to what has been acclaimed as the best season in recent years.

In an emotional congratulatory message to his board members and staff, he expressed appreciation for their group and individual contributions to the successful organisation of the recently ended 2023/24 season.

The NPFL Chairman also sent a thank you message to the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang for the hospitality extended by the state to everyone that took part in the trophy presentation on the last day of the season.

Elegbeleye in acknowledging the support of the Sports Minister, Senator John Enoh and NFF President, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau noted that they provided an enabling environment for the smooth running of the league.

To the Board members and Secretariat staff of the NPFL, the Chairman said, "congratulations to all of us for running a successful league season. I never for once doubted our capacity to get it right, though we are not where we desire, but we are obviously miles away from how we met the league.

"There has been great positive steps achieved within a short span and definitely there are very brighter years ahead for NPFL. Kudos to you great comrades in the task of building the league".

He noted that the Governor Mutfwang took time off his very busy state duties to grace the trophy presentation ceremony even when his state sponsored club was not involved.

"It was a very magnanimous act by his excellency, Governor Mutfwang to arrive early to participate in the events of the trophy presentation and host his colleague from Enugu State on a day his state club, Plateau United was on an away game. We are grateful to the government and people of Plateau State for their hospitality", the NPFL Chairman stated.

He praised the media for supporting the NPFL through extensive and positive coverage of league matches, players and associate events. "We enjoyed a robust media partnership which resulted in positive engagement on all media platforms. We took constructive criticisms as good feedback to correct observed errors while the positive reports made the league more popular with the fans", Elegbeleye said.

Concluding his post mortem, Elegbeleye expressed optimism that the next season would continue on a growth trajectory in the administration and marketing values of the league.

"It is evident that we have in the last two seasons set the foundation to propel the NPFL to an upward growth in all spheres covering administration, quality of play and sponsorship", concluded Elegbeleye.

In the concluded season, the NPFL enjoyed live coverage of 76 matches on Direct to Home (DTH) Satellite broadcast by Startimes and 218 live streaming Over the Top (OTT) broadcast by Propel Sports Africa.