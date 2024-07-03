Nigeria: Kingsley Onye Makes Case for Amuneke Again

With the position of the Super Eagles' coach vacant again, former Nigeria junior international, Kingsley Onye has again called for the engagement of Emmanuel Amuneke to mount the saddle.

Before the engagement of the now-resigned Finidi George, Onye had called for the employment of Amuneke in succession to Jose Peseiro.

But the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) did otherwise with Finidi as the substantive head of the coaching crew.

Onye remarked that he pitied the former Nigerian international and the circumstances that led to his resignation.

"That done, I think the NFF should reconsider Amuneke whom I believe has the capability of turning things around for the better," said Onye who was pivotal to Nigeria's Flying Eagles having their first podium finish at the FIFA U-20 World Cup at the old Soviet Union in 1985.

"I call for the engagement of Amuneke because he did it before, even with a relatively low team that had previously laboured in vain for 30 years before qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations."

He was referring to Tanzania which constantly failed the qualification test from 1980 to 2019 before they eventually qualified under the managerial influence of Amuneke.

"I strongly believe we should try him. I make this statement not tinted with any sentiment, but for the good of the game in Nigeria", remarked Onye who also called for the inclusion of Sylvanus Okpala as the assistant coach.

The latter assisted the late Stephen Keshi in winning the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations with the Super Eagles in South Africa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Onye said that getting a good foreign coach with deep knowledge of Africa is very difficult now. "Besides, it will be a drain of our scarce foreign currency."

However, there are speculations that Amuneke may be handed Heartland to manage next season.

Amuneke who this past season worked under cover for his hometown club, has already started recruiting players for the new season.

Heartland were relegated from the NPFL, but may make a prompt return to the top league by buying the slot of Beyond Limits, who won promotion from the NPFL.

It is understood that Beyond Limits will now sell to the highest bidder with the Imo State Government ready to break the bank for Heartland to play again in the NPFL.

Amuneke, 53, has previously worked in the domestic league with Julius Berger and Ocean Boys. He was recently considered for the Super Eagles top coaching post