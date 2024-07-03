Nigeria: Former Super Eagles Boss, Peseiro, Set to Return to Saudi Arabia Job

While the Super Eagles have yet to have a substantive coach to handle the remaining six World Cup qualifying matches and the coming AFCON 2025 qualifying fixtures, former team handler, Jose Peseiro, is set to make a comeback to coaching, with a destination at Saudi Arabian league.

Peseiro last role in football was the AFCON 2022 silver medal feat with Super Eagles in Cote d'Ivoire last February. He left his post at the expiration of his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

According to Novo Tecnico, on X (formerly Twitter) "Saudi Pro League club Al Riyadh has entered negotiations with Peseiro to replace their current coach, Odair Hellmann. Spanish coach Javier Pereira is also being considered for the role.

Al Riyadh, who finished 14th last season, are keen on finding a new leader, and Peseiro's previous experience in Saudi Arabia makes him a strong candidate.

He previously managed Al Hilal in 2006 and later coached the Saudi national team during their 2010 World Cup qualifying campaign.

During Peseiro's tenure in Nigeria, the Super Eagles were undefeated in six matches before losing to the hosts in the final, marking Nigeria's first AFCON final appearance in over a decade.

Despite efforts from the NFF to extend his contract, Peseiro chose to explore other opportunities, leading to the appointment of former international Finidi George as the new Super Eagles coach who last month vacated the post following the decision of his employer to bring in a foreign coach above him.