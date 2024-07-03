Nigeria: Borno Attacks - 'Boost Security Now, Save Lives' - Can Urges FG

Abuja — The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged the Federal Government to boost security in the country following the recent attacks in Borno State.

In a statement on Wednesday, CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, called on the government to take immediate action to prevent further violence and save lives.

The attacks, which have been blamed on terrorist group Boko Haram, have left 32 people dead and many others injured.

CAN commended security agents for their efforts in containing the threat of terrorism but emphasised the need for more to be done to ensure the safety of all citizens.

The call came as Nigeria faces a growing threat from terrorist groups in the northeast and as the government faces criticism for its handling of the security situation.

The CAN President said: "The recent suicide attacks in Gwoza, Borno State, which have claimed numerous lives and injured many others, have left us deeply worried. We are concerned about the resurgence of suicide bombing in our country and the threat it poses to the lives and livelihoods of Nigerians.

"This senseless act of violence is a stark reminder of the evil that terrorism represents, and the need for collective action to defeat it. We commend the security agents who have been working tirelessly to contain the threat of terrorism in our country. We encourage them not to relent in their efforts, as every necessary intervention is welcome to prevent a relapse into the dark days of suicide attacks.

"We must not let our guards down, as the situation could escalate and affect not only innocent lives but also worship centres and other large gatherings. We call on the government to intensify efforts to ensure the security and safety of all citizens, particularly in vulnerable regions. We also urge religious leaders and Nigerians to unite against terrorism and violence, promoting peace, love, and harmony."