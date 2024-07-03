Gambia: Public Health Hazard Being Ignored

The Gambia Roads Authority and the Kanifing Municipal Council should take note of the time of unplugging of drains in the municipality. They have to consider the capacity of the companies contracted to clean drains and the equipment used for unplugging of the drains and the swift disposal of waste.

They also need to consider what needs to be done to disinfect the drains and give them proper cover to prevent dangers posed to pedestrians, especially the visually impaired and amputees.

Foroyaa witnessed piles of waste from unplugged drains in front of its offices waiting to be transported to its destination. This is not only dangerous to pedestrians, but could also pose a threat to health because infections can easily arise as the waste dries up and becomes dust under the hot sun, and when the rain comes, the waste goes back to the drains and dirty water will flow into people's compounds and fill potholes in the adjoining streets. Foroyaa will find out who the contractors are and how much they are being paid for the services they should render efficiently and effectively.

Foroyaa will contact the roads authority and council to know who is responsible for what. The councils are supposed to be responsible for secondary roads and the roads authority for the major roads. Are they cooperating in major and secondary road constructions and maintenance of drains? Foroyaa will find out.