Gambia: Superintendent Sarr Explains How Police Provided Alleged Murderer With First Aid

Superintendent Lamin B. Sarr has testified as the 5th prosecution witness in the murder trial of Arona Tine, who is accused of killing a young lady at a bureau de change in Westfield, Kanifing Municipality.

Superintendent Sarr said he has 4 years of experience and he works under the Police Intervention Unit (PIU).

Superintendent Sarr testified that he recognised the accused, Arona Tine, and narrated that while on duty on the day of the alleged murder, he received a call from an immigration officer, Musukuta Jarju, who reported a stabbing incident at Westfield. He added that as the commanding officer, he dispatched a team to the scene, which included himself.

Upon arrival at the scene at around 1:15 pm to 2 pm, they found a large crowd at the HM Bureau de Change, with the Bureau locked and the accused was reportedly locked inside.

Sarr stated that he entered the Bureau, conducted a search, and found the accused person in the toilet and he was bleeding profusely from his throat. He said he and his team provided the accused person with first aid to stop the bleeding using the shirt of the accused person. The accused person was transported to the Serekunda General Hospital, while some officers remained at the crime scene to preserve the scene. He stated that law enforcement officers must save lives, regardless of the alleged crime committed. He explained that they were obligated to ensure the well-being of the accused person.

Under cross-examination by defence counsel O. Suso from the National Agency for Legal Aid (NALA), the witness restated that he got the information about the stabbing incident from immigration officer called Musukuta Jarju.

"Given the fact you were told by Musukuta Jarju about the alleged stab incident, you are not in a position to say it was a stabbing incident," Counsel Suso said.

"Yes, I was informed," the witness answered.

The case was adjourned to 2nd of July 2024.