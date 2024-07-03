Nigeria: Senate Condemns Borno Bombings, Rejects Motion to Stop Service Chiefs From Diverting Security Funds

The Senate also resolved to ask the federal government to direct various security agencies in the country to deploy technology in the fight against insurgency.

The Senate on Wednesday rejected a motion to stop service chiefs from diverting funds meant for the procurement of ammunition to the construction of universities and other unprioritised projects.

The upper chamber, however, condemned the suicide bombings in Gwoza, Borno State on Saturday.

It also observed a minute silence in honour of those who lost their lives in the attack.

The resolutions followed a motion sponsored by the Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, on the need to sympathise with the people of Gwoza town for the bombing incidents.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the multiple explosions allegedly detonated by female suicide bombers suspected to be members of the Boko Haram terrorist group.

The police initially said six people were killed in the attacks, but the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) on Sunday confirmed 18 deaths.

The Director-General of Borno SEMA, Barkindo Saidu, noted that the 18 dead were adult males, females and children.

Mr Ndume, the senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, while presenting his motion, said about 32 people were killed in the attack while several others sustained various degrees of injury.

He said the attack had raised concerns about the security situation in the region and the safety of the people.

The whip, therefore, demanded that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) provide relief materials to victims of the attacks.

He also urged the federal government to direct various security agencies in the country to deploy technology in the fight against insurgency and secure hotspots inhabited by the insurgents, namely, the Lake Chad Region, Sambisa Forest, and the Mandara Mountains, respectively.

Mr Ndume requested a minute silence in honour of those who lost their lives in the attack.

Contribution

Aliyu Wamako (APC, Sokoto North) seconded the motion.

Mr Wamako, a former governor of Sokoto State, called on the federal government to adopt the use of technology in the fight against insecurity.

Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno North) expressed displeasure with the resurgence of suicide bombings in his statement.

Mr Monguno recalled how weddings, burials and other ceremonial functions were organised secretly in the past because of the fear of suicide bombing.

He said the resurgence of suicide bombing in the state should be addressed immediately through the use of technology to avoid subsequent attacks.

Guns in National Assembly

Jimoh Ibrahim (APC, Ondo South) said if he had a chance, he would have directed the suspension of the day's plenary to honour victims of the attacks.

Mr Ibrahim explained that he has an application on his mobile phone which has the capacity to detect the number of guns within his jurisdiction.

He said the application indicated 277 guns currently within the National Assembly environment.

The senator thereafter advised the Nigerian military to adopt the use of technology rather than the unconventional method of fighting terrorism and other criminal activities.

Imasuen Bernards (LP, Edo South) said there had been several security meetings in the Senate chamber with security chiefs, but nothing much has been recorded.

He specifically said intelligence has failed and that the fire brigade approach to fighting insecurity is not working.

Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North) proposed additional prayer to the motion to stop service chiefs from diverting funds meant for procurement of ammunition and improvement of the security situation of the country.

He accused previous service chiefs of diverting security funds for the construction of universities in their respective villages.

Responding, the senate president put the amendment proposed by Mr Oshiomhole to vote, and the majority of the senators voted against it. Mr Akpabio ruled accordingly.

The senators subsequently supported the prayers proposed by Mr Ndume in his motion.

The senate president then directed members of the upper chamber to observe a minute silence in honour of the people killed in the attack.