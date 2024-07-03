Nigeria: Seven Rescued As Two-Storey Building Collapses in Lagos

Victoria Island, Lagos
3 July 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Augustine Abu

LASEMA said its rescue team has searched the rubble and confirmed that there was no victim underneath the collapsed building.

Seven persons have been rescued in a newly constructed two-storey building that collapsed at 12 Cameroun Street, off Ewenla, in the Mushin area of Lagos State on Wednesday.

A statement by the Permanent Secretary Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, stated that the seven rescued persons, consisting of three females and four males, have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The agency said its rescue team had searched the rubble and confirmed no victim underneath the collapsed building.

It added that the area had been cordoned off and that operations were still ongoing in the area.

Amidst flash flood incidents across the state, Mr Oke-Osanyintolu urged Lagosians to remain calm, refrain from non-essential travels, and assured that emergency responders were on high alert.

"The floods are already dissipating, and we urge people to remain calm," he added.

The building collapse in Mushin adds to the growing list of structural failures across the country.

