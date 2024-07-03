Liberia: Revoked Cianeh Clinton-Johnson's Nomination or Have Two Mandingo Justices On the Supreme Court's Bench

Female lawyers under the banner "women united for the sustenance of democracy and good governance"(WOSUD) have distance themselves from the merging "women majority" on the Supreme Court's Bench, as Associate Justice nominee professed; they insist and say that Cianeh Clinton-Johnson, at their knowledge is a daughter of Mr. Clinton, a Liberian Mandingo father and a native Loma Liberian mother, and as such, she is by birth a Mandingo Liberian and in the face of an already seating Justice of the Mandingo tribe, it is as a matter of law, practice and tradition forbidden to have her sit as Justice of the Supreme Court, making it a total of two Justices of the Mandingo tribe on the Supreme Court's Bench, where she to be seated as nominated.

Further, we are of the opinion that it's no time for women dominance on such high court's Bench ( be it Clinton-Johnson or whoever women), as Liberia gears up for a compound complex legal system in which the supreme court still stands as final arbiter of Justice rather, it's time to ensure stronger and independent legal minds mend the high court's Bench. They argued, "in the first place, the Associate Justice being replaced here was a male and there is already two women on the Supreme Court's Bench and that in our minds is enough for women's inclusion".

Howbeit, let it be known that Cianeh Clinton-Johnson's nomination if confirmed, will bring about tribal imbalance on the Supreme Court's Bench, evident by the fact that there will dominance of the Mandingo tribe on the bench, as in the face of an already seated Mandingo Justice, she also being a Mandingo by tribe, will cause the effect of two Justices from this tribe on the Bench, as opposed to the over 16 tribes of Liberia and which will be highly unprecedented and must be avoided by the immediate withdrawal of her said nomination, as no two persons from the same county, least to say being off the same tribe, shall sit at the same time or period as Justices of the Honorable Supreme Court's Bench, as well be in this case, were this nomination of Cianeh Clinton-Johnson, a Mandingo Liberian to not be revoked and God forbids, she confirmed, appointed and seated.

Realistically, there is no need for another woman's inclusion. What is off importance here is that, there is already a Mandingo representation on the Supreme Court's Bench, to reflect His Honor Yusuf D. Kaba. Therefore, to have Cianeh Clinton-Johnson, another Mandingo by tribe seated at the same time on the high court's Bench, will fall short of the usual practice of striving to strike tribal and regional balance on the Supreme Court's Bench and thus would not be in the best interest of the nation and people.

We called upon His Excellency to Most respectfully withdraw the said nomination in order to avert the pending and potential issue of tribal dominance and imbalance on the Supreme Court's Bench. Further, we objectively are off the believe that a supreme court's Bench dominated by women in this contemporaneous age and time of global legal complexity, would purports such judicial body as being one of immense weakness, as opposed to it's international counterparts and which this nation much seek to now avert and avoid, by the revocation of such nomination.

We pray that the appointing power will take prompt notice and immediately correct these potential conflicts, as the supreme court at this critical juncture of our legal system, is not a place for women dominance and tribal dominance, as is the case with the nominee, Cianeh Clinton-Johnson and her such nomination must need be withdrawn and revoked in the very best interest of the nation, it's people and justice system as a whole.

Moreso, based on reliable information reaching us, there is a strong woman from the Judiciary who has masterminded the Cianeh Clinton-Johnson's nomination and from a cross section of another branch of government, thereby imposing her will of a Justice to be nominated to the supreme court's Bench and which has resulted into this erroneous nomination of Cianeh Clinton-Johnson. This is absolutely wrong, as is violative of Articles 3 of the constitution of Liberia, which warns against interference into the workings of another branch of the government and thus, an impeachable offense.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Let that interfering strong woman be warned, impeachment awaits! We are closely watching and will not hesitate petitioning our legislators for the impeachment of any such official of a branch of government who evidently interferes with the workings of another branch, no matter who be involved, so be aware and desists, you do not mean well for this country, as you can see what your interference has given rise to, we know who you are but will not say now, all we advise is that as this your nominee is withdrawn, please keep away from the Executive Mansion and give the executive chance to do their work! The woman insisted!