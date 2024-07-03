Nigeria: Man Partners FG, Stakeholders to Host Manufacturers' Summit Today

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has concluded plans, in collaboration with the Presidency; Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI); National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) and Ernst and Young (EY), to host the Nigerian Manufacturers Summit scheduled to hold from today, Tuesday 2nd to Thursday 4th July, 2024 in Abuja.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, Director General (MAN), Segun Ajayi-Kadir, said that the theme of the summit, "Rethinking Manufacturing", underscores the need for innovative strategies and approaches to enhance the efficiency, competitiveness, and sustainability of the manufacturing sector in Nigeria.

"The summit will delve into critical discussions on overcoming the binding constraints that limit the performance of the manufacturing sector, enhancing supply chain resilience, leveraging technology, and generally fostering a conducive business environment to drive the growth of the sector.

"Specifically, the gathering will bring together relevant Government ministries, departments and agencies, multilateral and development partners, regional institutions, corporate entities, subject matter experts and manufacturers across all sectors under one roof. Discussion at the summit has been specifically designed to focus on five (5) major pillars - Promote Growth, Upscale Productivity and improve competitiveness; Enhance Energy Security and Infrastructure Development; Improving Macroeconomic Environment, Ease of Doing Business and Periscoping our ESG; Improve Patronage of Made in Nigeria Products and Local Content Development; and Leveraging Regional and Continental Trade for Export Development," he said.

Ajayi-Kadir said that President Bola Tinubu is expected to be the Special Guest of Honour at the event.