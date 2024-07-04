Ghana: Elections 2024 - 'I Am the President Ghana Needs At This Time' - Alan Kyerematen

According to Alan Kyerematen, he's dedicated to improving the lives of Ghanaians including those within his former party.

Presidential hopeful Alan Kyerematen has expressed confidence in his ability to lead Ghana due to his appeal as a unifier.

Speaking to the media in Accra on July 3, 2024, Kyerematen positioned himself as a personality capable of resonating with supporters from various political parties, including the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

"I am the president Ghana needs at this time. When you have a divided country, you need somebody who resonates with people from different political parties, whether it is the NDC or the NPP," Kyerematen said.

He further noted that a lot of people within his former party, the NPP, still support him and would prefer him as president over any other candidate.

"Even now that I've left the NPP, I can tell the majority of the rank and file that the NPP will still prefer me as president; they still love me, and there is no doubt about that. This is because they know the contributions I have made not only to the formation of the NPP but also to the country," he said.

According to him, he's dedicated to improving the lives of Ghanaians including those within his former party.

"Even the rank and file of the party, and the majority of them know my worth, and they know that if I am president, their lives would be better than any other person," he added.