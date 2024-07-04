Ghana: Guinness World Records Disputes Chef Smith's Title Claim

The viral news of his achievement raised eyebrows from social media commentators who were skeptical

The internationally recognized authority on record certification, Guinness World Records, has confirmed that Ghanaian Chef, Ebenezer Smith, does not hold the record for the longest cooking marathon.

The revelation follows Chef Smith's commemoration of his record-breaking Cook-a-Thon attempt at the Labadi Beach Hotel on July 2, 2024, following his initial attempt to break the longest cooking marathon for an individual, in Feb 2024.

The chef, who claimed to have broken the record for the longest cooking marathon, presented a Guinness World Records plaque to attest to his achievement.

The viral news of his achievement raised eyebrows from social media commentators who were skeptical. While some questioned the authenticity of the certification, others sent emails to Guinness World Records to verify the legitimacy of the record.

In response to an email that GHone TV sent, GWR clarified the situation, stating that Chef Smith holds no record and labelled the plaque as a fake which they did not issue.

"No, this is not true at all. He does not hold the GWR title and that is not our certificate," GWR noted in the email.

A few minutes ago, I received this mail from @GWR confirming my position yesterday that the certificate by Chef Smith in circulation is not authentic. https://t.co/P8aZl4NmR7 pic.twitter.com/LJVApcXFFy-- #LetsTalkBusiness (@_edemkojo) July 3, 2024

According to GWR, "The current and true record holder is: The longest cooking marathon (individual) is 119 hr 57 min 16 sec and" was achieved by Alan Fisher (Ireland) in Matsue, Shimane, Japan, from 28 September to 3 October 2023."

The deceitful act has caused a wave of disappointment among Ghanaians and supporters of the chef. Many had celebrated his supposed achievement as a significant milestone for the country's culinary arts industry.