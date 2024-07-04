Ghana: Individual Merits, Not Party Affiliation, Will Determine My Ministers - Alan Kyerematen

3 July 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Nii Marmah Boye

According to Alan Kyerematen, since the Constitution requires the President to appoint half of his ministers from Parliament, he will follow the same process to appoint his Ministers from the NDC and NPP MPs.

The presidential candidate of the Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC), Alan Kyerematen, has revealed that he plans to appoint half of his cabinet ministers from among members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Parliament, should his movement win the presidency in the December 7, 2024, general elections.

Speaking to the media on July 3, 2024, the ARC leader said since the Constitution requires the President to appoint half of his ministers from Parliament, he will follow the same process to appoint his Ministers from the NDC and NPP MPs.

"I hear people asking, how are you going to get your ministers but that is very simple. I am saying that I will pick ministers from the two parties that are represented in Parliament. It is just that they are in Parliament and I am required by the constitution to pick at least half of my ministers from Parliament," Kyerematen said.

Emphasizing his commitment to building an inclusive government, Kyerematen explained that his appointment process will prioritize individual talent over political affiliation.

"I am picking them not because they are NPP or NDC. I will pick them on the basis of their own individual merits and if there are other parties that will make it to Parliament, I also have the flexibility to pick independent candidates," he said.

Alan Kyerematen, is currently on a media tour after officially launching his manifesto in Accra called the Great Transformational Plan (GTP) on June 24, 2024.

