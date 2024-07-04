Ghana: Govt Allocates Gh¢1.5m to National Hydrological Fund for Operations - Works, Housing Minister

The government has allocated GH¢1.5 million to the National Hydrological Fund to support the operations of the Ghana Hydrological Authority (HYDRO).

HYDRO is the state institution, responsible for the planning, design, execution, operation, and maintenance of flood control mechanisms, coastal engineering works, drainage improvement works, and operational and applied hydrology in the country.

The objective of the fund, in accordance with section 27 of the Hydrological Act, include publicity and promotion of the activities of the Authority, research, and investigations relating to the functions of the Authority.

It would also promote human resource development through acquisition of Scientific, technical and professional knowledge and skills through training, attachments and exchange programmes.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah announced the allocation at the 2024 Built Environment National Conference on Housing and Hydrology, (BENCHH) held in Accra, yesterday.

He said it would also support the acquisition, renewal, modernisation and maintenance of equipment and acquisition of appropriate technologies of the Authority to keep abreast with international standards and practices.

Mr Oppong-Nkrumah described the fund as a crucial initiative that would provide the necessary financial resources for flood management and water infrastructure projects, and other initiatives to mitigate flood risks and improve water management throughout the country.

Speaking on the theme 'Enhancing Collaboration to Tackle Ghana's Housing and Hydrology Challenges,' he underscored the government's commitment to mobilise resources across society and the crucial role of collaboration in addressing Ghana's housing and hydrology challenges.

On the housing front, he said housing supply did not meet demand, resulting in a national deficit of 1.8 million housing unit.

"The government's affordable housing programmes have been fraught with inadequate funding, resulting in delays in the delivery of public affordable housing schemes," he said.

He stressed the need for concerted efforts to enhance public-private partnerships for affordable housing and proposed new incentives to facilitate this initiative.

Mr Oppong-Nkrumah acknowledged the impact of climate change on these sectors, particularly coastal communities threatened by rising sea levels and tidal waves.

"Communities along Ghana's coastline are threatened by tidal waves due to rising sea levels, leading to the destruction of entire communities and loss of livelihoods and properties," he said.

He called on stakeholders to contribute to support flood management and water infrastructure projects crucial for mitigating risks.

"We recognise that sustainable development in all these areas cannot be achieved in isolation but requires a concerted and coordinated approach across multiple sectors and stakeholders," he said.

The minister also outlined plans to reform regulatory bodies within the built environment sector, aiming to strengthen compliance with standards and enhance operational effectiveness.

He urged participants to actively engage in discussions over the next three days, emphasising the importance of collective action to achieve sustainable development goals.