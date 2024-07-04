Ghana: Forestry Commission Calls for Stiffer Punishment for Persons Who Violate Forestry Laws

The Deputy Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission (FC), Nyadia Suleman Nelson has called for stiffer punishments for persons who violate laws protecting the country's forest.

This, he said, would serve as deterrent to other persons who are depleting the country's vegetation cover and causing environmental degradation.

He made the call at the passing out ceremony for 70 Rapid Response Team (RRT) of the Forestry Commission (FC) held at the 64 Infantry Regiment Training Camp at Asustuare in the Shai Osuduku District.

They were trained for three weeks in physical fitness confidence building, team work, drills and first aid, weapon handling, map reading, survival skills, human rights in law enforcement among others.

Mr Nelson said illegal logging, mining, farming and settlements and other offences were treats to forest management.

"A worrying situation is that these illegal operators in the forest reserves, carry deadly offensive weapons, therefore without the requisite physical and psychological training and the provision of modern logistics, staff morale will be dampened," he added.

Mr Nelson said there had been several reported cases in which poachers, illegal loggers and miners had been maimed or killed while on patrol duties.

He recalled that last year, a member of the RRT was abducted by unknown illegal miners at Sunyani in the Bono Region, kept for two weeks and found at a refuse dump site at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region.

The Deputy Chief Executive said these risks could be reduced, if the field staff had requisite skills or arms to defend themselves.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He stated that the FC had trained 1,034 staff of the RRT team since 2017.

He advised the RRT not to use the skills they have acquired to intimidate and put fear into people in their communities but use them for the purposes for which they have acquired.

Mr Nelson implored them to be law abiding and put up positive attitude in the discharge of their duties.

The Commander Rear of the 64 Infantry Training Camp, Lieutenant Colonel Prince Frimpong Owusu stated that there had been a cordial relationship between the Ghana Armed Forces and FC over the years.

He said predecessors performed well because of their positive impact urged the new team to emulate them to achieve their mandate.

The Human Resource Director of the FC, Mrs Anne Brown commended the trainees for their dedication and urged them to apply the skills acquired.

She assured them of FC continuous support in achieving their goals, adding that their activities would be monitored by the commission.

As part of the occasion, certificates were presented to them.