Nigeria: Obasanjo Denies Discussing Nnamdi Kanu's Release With South East Governors

Governor Alex Otti posted a message, which some people interpreted to mean that Mr Obasanjo joined in taking a decision to engage the Federal Government over Mr Kanu's case.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has denied discussing the release of Nnamdi Kanu with South East governors in Enugu on Tuesday.

This is contained in a statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the former President, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Wednesday in Abeokuta.

He said that contrary to media reports, Mr Obasanjo and Emeka Anyaoku, a former Commonwealth secretary-general, met with the governors on their own invitation to discuss regional development issues.

Mr Akinyemi said that the purported release of Mr Kanu by the Federal Government was not part of it.

He said that the regional development issues discussed include security and infrastructure, economic and cooperative collaboration among others.

"The meeting with them was at my invitation and of Anyaoku before their summit began.

"The issue of Nnamdi Kanu was not on the agenda and was not discussed in my presence," the statement quoted Mr Obasanjo as saying.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia had at the end of the South-East Governors' meeting on Tuesday posted a message on X, which some interpreted to mean that Mr Obasanjo joined in taking a decision to engage the Federal Government over Mr Kanu's case.

Mr Otti's post reads as follows:

We have just concluded the South East Governors Forum meeting in Enugu, where we deliberated on critical issues affecting our region. After thorough discussions with fellow Governors and stakeholders, the following resolutions were reached:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

·The Forum commiserated with the Government and people of Abia State, Ebonyi State, Imo State, and the entire South East and Nigeria, along with the Onu Family, on the passing of His Excellency, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.

·The Forum welcomed a distinguished delegation including Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo GCFR, Chief Emeka Anyaoku GCON, and His Royal Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe CFR, the Obi of Onitsha, who visited in solidarity.

·We reviewed the report from the South East Security and Economic Summit held in Owerri on September 28, 2023. The Forum agreed to implement key recommendations related to security and economic integration, reaffirming our commitment to actionable plans on these critical issues.

·The Forum resolved to visit Mr. President to discuss pressing concerns affecting the South East Region.

·Additionally, we resolved to engage with the Federal Government to secure the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The communique was signed by,

·His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma, CON

·His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR

·His Excellency, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, CFR

·His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru

·His Excellency, Dr. Peter Mbah