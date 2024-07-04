Nigeria: Tinubu Appoints Board of Consumer Credit Corporation

CREDICORP has the responsibility of accelerating "access to consumer credit to millions of Nigerians."

President Bola Tinubu has appointed the board of the newly created agency, CREDICORP, which has the responsibility of "accelerating access to consumer credit to millions of Nigerians."

The board is to be chaired by Aderemi Abdul while Uzoma Nwagba is the chief executive officer.

The appointments were announced by the president's spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement Wednesday evening.

Read the full statement below.

To further expedite the process of expanding consumer credit access to Nigerians, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following qualified Nigerians to the Board of the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP):

(1) Aderemi Abdul - Board Chairman (Independent Non-Executive Director)

(2) Uzoma Nwagba - Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer

(3) Aisha Abdullahi - Executive Director (Credit, Risk & Portfolio)/CRO

(4) Olanike Kolawole - Executive Director (Operations)/COO

(5) Armstrong Takang - Non-Executive Director (MOFI Nominee)

(6) Peter Iwegbu - Non-Executive Director (NIMC Nominee)

(7) Mohammed Abbas - Non-Executive Director (FMITI Nominee)

(8) Marvin Nadah - Non-Executive Director (FCCPC Nominee)

(9) FMF Representative - Non-Executive Director (FMF)

The President expects the new members of the Board of this pivotal institutional vehicle to bring their vast experience, competence, and dedication to bear in their functions to achieve CREDICORP's mandate of accelerating access to consumer credit to millions of Nigerians.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

July 3, 2024