Nigeria: Lagos Calls for Calm As Floods Sack Residents, After 9 Hours Rainfall

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday called for calm over the flash flood caused by the torrential rainfall experienced throughout the state.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, made the plea in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

"Lagos has experienced about nine hours of non-stop rainfall since the early hours of Wednesday.

"This is coupled with the heavy rainfall which the state has been experiencing daily since the previous week resulting in the rise in level of the Lagos lagoon," Wahab said.

He said the flash floods which inundated areas such as Iyana-Oworo linking the Third Mainland and several other areas would recede once the rains abate and the level of the lagoon reduces.

The commissioner added that the state had deployed officials of the Emergency Flood Abatement Gang to major black spots including Iyana-Oworo which had been cleared of all blockages.

He urged all those in low lying areas to as a matter of necessity relocate to higher grounds at this period to safeguard lives and properties.

He urged residents to desist from wading through floods with their vehicles as it takes only a feet of flowing water with high tide to sweep away a vehicle irrespective of the number of occupants.

Wahab also urged all residents to avail themselves of daily weather reports as issued by the State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources as it serves as a guide to daily itinerary.

He noted that Lagos is a coastal city with almost one third of its landmass under water, as such necessitating a genuine reason for every resident to be more responsive to the state of the environment.

He reiterated that the government on its part has embarked upon a year long maintenance and cleaning of all its secondary and primary collectors to be able to contain runoffs that may come from heavy rainfalls.

"Residents on their parts are expected to regularly clean and maintain the tertiary drains in front of their tenements and refrain from dumping refuse in the drains for the collective good of everyone," he said.