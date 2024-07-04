Nigeria: Flood Takes Over Lagos' Major Roads, Wreaks Havoc in Ogun Communities

Devastating floods have taken over some major roads in Lagos and as well wreaked havoc in some communities in the neighbouring Ogun State following heavy rainfalls, which started on Tuesday till Wednesday morning.

The rainfalls continued on Wednesday, thereby disrupting economic activities as people were unable to connect their various destinations due to flooded roads across the two neighbouring states.

Major roads in Lagos such as Oworonshoki, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ikeja, Alapere, Iyana-Oworo, Oshodi, Ile-epo, Abattoir, Victoria Island, among others, had been submerged, creating traffic gridlocks across the nation's commerical nerve centre.

The story wasn't different in Epe, Eredo, Bogije, Labora, Abijon, Sangotedo, Awoyaya and Ibeju-Lekki, whose residents have also reported flooding in their neighbourhoods.

In nearby Ogun State, places like Sango, Ota, Alagbado, Atan, Oju-ore, and Lusada had been submerged by flood.

Some of the residents, who spoke to journalists, attributed the flooding to the blockage of waterways due to indiscriminate dumping of waste in the localities and building on the right of ways of drainages.

A resident of Atan Ota, Abayomi Rufai, lamented that his properties worth several millions of naira were affected by the heavy downpour.

According to him, the flood was due to improper channelling of flood water that led to blockage and building on drainage right of ways in his community.

He, however, called on the Ogun State government to rescue their community before things get out of hand.

"Currently, I can't access my house. I have to rely on commercial motorcycles because the road leading to my house is currently cut off from the major road due to the flood. Governor Dapo Abiodun should come to our aid before it becomes too late," Rufai stated.

Also speaking, a resident in the Labora area of Ibeju-Lekki in Lagos State, Rasheed Abayomi, said his house was submerged by water due to lack of a functional drainage system in the new housing site, where he lives.

He lamented that water filled his home and destroyed some of his belongings.

"There is too much water flowing into my compound, the entire house is submerged.

"I live in a new site where there is no drainage which makes the water run into residential homes, rendering us homeless because we can't sleep inside the water," he said.

Another resident, Seyi Arowosaye, decried the perennial flooding in Ibeju-Lekki Expressway due to blockage of drains in the metropolis.

Arowosaye called on Ibeju-Lekki Local Government authorities to clear the drainages and urged residents to desist from further dumping of waste in drainages to control flooding.

He also urged the Lagos State Government to speed up the completion of road repairs in Sangotedo area of Ibeju.

Mrs Bola Fadugba lamented the effect of the torrential downpour and flooding in Labora area.

"I live in Labora but during the rainy season, I do relocate with my family to my younger sister's house in the Eputu area.

"Flood has taken over my house due to lack of drainage in the environment.

"So many areas in the metropolis are also affected by flooding, the government should find a lasting solution to this perennial flooding challenge," she said.