Nigeria: Protect Your Children Now' - EFCC Uncovers Plot to Recruit Youth for Violent Protest

Abuja — The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has uncovered a plot by a shadowy group to recruit young Nigerians, including students, to participate in violent protests against the commission.

According to a statement signed by Dele Oyewale, Head of Media and Publicity for the EFCC, the group has been actively campaigning on social media to recruit impressionable young people to take up arms against the commission.

The EFCC warned that the plot is part of a larger design by corrupt elements to destabilize the country and disrupt the commission's efforts to tackle cybercrime and corruption.

The commission urged parents, guardians, and heads of tertiary institutions to take responsibility for ensuring that their wards are not recruited into the plot.

Oyewale added that the EFCC is working with other security agencies to prevent any potential threats to peace and security in the country.

He said, "The Commission wishes to alert the general public on the plan by a shadowy group to instigate a 'protest' against the EFCC.

"The group has been actively campaigning on social media, recruiting impressionable young Nigerians, including students, to take up 'arms' against the EFCC.

"Corrupt elements under investigation or prosecution by the Commission are exploiting the so-called protest to orchestrate a national uprising that may threaten the peace and security of our dear nation.

"Parents, guardians, and heads of tertiary institutions should take responsibility for ensuring that their wards are not recruited to be used as cannon fodder in a proxy war against the Commission by vested corrupt interests.

"The war being waged by the Commission against corruption and cybercrime is to protect the future of the youth of this country. That future is imperiled if Nigeria degenerates further in global reckoning as a den of fraudsters."