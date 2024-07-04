Nigeria: Adeleke Suspends SSA On Civil Societies Over Allege Diversion of 70 Bags of Rice

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has suspended his Senior Special Assistant, SSA, on civil societies, Comrade Emmanuel Adebisi over the alleged diversion of 70 bags of rice.

The civil society coalition in the State through its Secretary, Comrade Olowu Emmanuel had disclosed that the bags of rice collected in their name was never delivered.

"There has never been a time, since the coming of this administration that anything meant for civil societies delivered. Not even palliative meant to alleviate suffering or the people of the State", he said.

It was gathered that the governor's aide was suspended due to the diversion of bags of rice collected under the guise that it will be delivered to the civil society coalition office.

However, the affected aide went to his verified Facebook page denying that he was suspended.

"The claims suggesting I Emmanuel Adebisi has been suspended and removed from a WhatsApp group are categorically false. I continue to serve diligently in my capacity as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Osun State, with unwavering commitment to my responsibilities. Any insinuation of my involvement in misconduct, particularly relating to the alleged diversion of 70 bags of rice intended for Osun Civil Societies during the Eid-el-Kabir festival, is entirely baseless and without merit and the hand work of some bitter politicians and I challenge anyone with fact on this to bring it out", he said.

However, a statement issued by Governor Ademola Adeleke's spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Wednesday, confirmed the suspension of the SSA with immediate effect.

The Governor directed that his (Emmanuel) suspension remain effective pending the outcome of the investigation of allegations against him by his Chief of Staff, Kazeem Akinleye.

"The Governor has directed immediate suspension of the Senior Special Assistant on Civil Societies, Comrade Emmanuel Adebisi, pending outcome of investigations by the Chief of Staff to the State Governor, Hon Kazeem Akinleye", the statement reads.