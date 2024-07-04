Nigeria: Lagos Flood - LAGESC Nabs 5-Man Syndicate for Extorting Pedestrians in Lagos

Men of the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps, LAGESC, popularly known as KAI, have arrested a 5-man syndicate involved in the extortion of crossing pedestrians at the International Trade Fair Bus Stop along Lagos-Badagry Expressway, on Wednesday.

According to the Corps Marshal, Major Olaniyi Cole (retd), "We got wind of the negative acts of these criminals hindering pedestrian activity at the popular Lagos Trade Fair Bus Stop via a viral video circulating on social media and we swung into action to arrest the five suspects involved, to serve them justice through the courts for the pain caused to Lagosians in this rainy season".

The Corps Marshal disclosed the identities of the apprehended suspects: as Elisha Odunsi, 19, Muhammed Saidu, 20, Tunde Kazeem, 20, Musbau Habeeb, 26 and Muftau Ottun, 36 as they would be charged to court for prosecution.

Similarly, the KAI Marshal revealed how three suspects were apprehended at Queens Street, Alagomeji, Yaba for accessing a building under government seal for criminal purposes, affirming that they would be charged appropriately before a competent court of jurisdiction.

Cole equally admonished residents to embrace the act of appropriate waste disposal by patronizing approved Private Sector Participant, PSP operators just as he discouraged dumping refuse in drainage, and canals to prevent flooding in rainy season.

Advocating for pedestrians' safety, Cole urged residents to make use of strategically-erected bridges in Lagos to cross highways as KAI operatives stationed at different operational beats in the state are on ground daily to apprehend defaulters for prosecution.