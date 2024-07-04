Nigeria: Obasanjo Denies Discussing Nnamdi Kanu's Release With South-East Govs

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has denied that the issue of releasing Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was part of his discussion with the South-East Governors on Tuesday.

Our correspondent reports that governors under the umbrella of the South-East Governors Forum met on Tuesday in Enugu, Enugu State, and resolved to meet with President Bola Tinubu to seek the release of Kanu.

Hope Uzodinma, the governor of Imo and chairman of the forum, announced the resolution at the end of a meeting of the governors held in Enugu.

But following reports (not by Daily Trust) that Obasanjo had discussed the issue with the governors, the former president, in a statement by his special assistant on media, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Wednesday, stated that regional development issues, including security and infrastructure, were the issues of his meeting with them.

He added that other issues were economic and cooperative/collaboration, which were meant to complement the national economic development agenda.

"The meeting with them was at my invitation and that of Chief Emeka Anyaoku before their summit began. The issue of Nnamdi Kanu was not on the agenda and was not discussed in my presence," Obasanjo clarified.

Meanwhile, 15 senators from the South-East have held a closed-door meeting with the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), with a plea for the release of Kanu.

The lawmakers, led by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, on Wednesday also submitted a passionate letter to President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday to intervene in the release of Kanu.

Similarly, the South East Caucus in the House of Representatives has supported the call for the release of Kanu, appealing to President Tinubu to consider releasing him and others in a similar situation.