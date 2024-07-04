Nigeria: 50,000 Jobs for Nigerians Underway in U.S., Canada, Others - NATEP

The German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), in partnership with the National Talent Export Programme - Nigeria (NATEP), has commenced a three-day workshop on how to create jobs through remote work and physical talent export, while revealing that plans are underway to export 50,000 jobs to different parts of the world.

The workshop, currently ongoing in Abuja, has as its theme: "Possibilities and Requirements for Work and Study in Germany and Mastering Remote Work."

During the opening ceremony, Olufemi Adeluyi, the National Coordinator of the National Talent Export Programme, said: "We have signed an MOU with Lab Four, based in Memphis, USA, to channel 50,000 remote jobs to Nigeria over the next three years as part of efforts to get inflow of forex into the country."

Adeluyi added that his programme was partnering with the Unique Talent Export Limited (UTEL), in Kuwait, with a commitment to create 250 jobs in the GCC countries, Germany, Scandinavian countries and other parts of Europe.

Also speaking at the event, the Programme Component Manager, GIZ, Nigeria, Tolulope Olaiya, said over 320,000 Nigerians have benefitted from the project in the last five years.

Olaiya encouraged Nigerians to make use of the Nigerian-German Centre for Migration and Development for their benefit, saying: "We have integrated these centres within the frameworks of the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the migrant resource centres.