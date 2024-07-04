Liberia: 400 Health Workers End Go-Slow in Lofa County

Over 400 healthcare workers, including nurses, registrars, dispensers, laboratory technicians, and cleaners, have ended a go-slow protest, which shut down 51 clinics and five health centers across Lofa County. This major disruption prompted urgent intervention from Representative Augustine B. Chiewolo, of Lofa County District #5.

Rep. Chiewolo, who also serves as the Co-chairman on Health at the House of Representatives, led the call to summon Health Minister Dr. Louise Mapleh Kpoto to address the escalating crisis.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Rep. Chiewolo stressed the need for immediate solutions. "Healthcare workers in major facilities have been on a go-slow for over two months, and this has left our citizens without the necessary medical care they deserve," he stated. The protest began on Monday, June 25, 2024, and lasted for three days.

However, the protest has also led to the death of one-year-old Sona Trawally, who was denied medical treatment at Tellewoyan Hospital due to a health worker's go-slow action.

Little Sona's father, Abraham Trawally, and his wife rushed their daughter to the hospital Tuesday evening, desperately seeking medical attention for what they believed was a high fever resulting in low blood. Upon arrival, they were met with partially closed doors and unresponsive skeleton staff as health workers continued their go-slow protest.

The workers' agitation is rooted in their opposition to the appointment of Dr. Raphael Ombeni Shamavu as the County Health Officer.

They have expressed dissatisfaction with Dr. Shamavu's alleged poor working relationships over the past six to twelve years, which have significantly impacted their morale and effectiveness.

The healthcare workers have made it clear that they are willing to work with any other appointed doctor, just not Dr. Shamavu.

In response to the House's summons, Health Minister Dr. Kpoto swiftly addressed the concerns by appointing Dr. Moses Weidehgar as the new Chief Health Officer for Lofa County, replacing Dr. Shamavu. This move aims to restore stability and ensure the continuity of healthcare services in the county.

Dorfelson Jayguhwoiyan, the spokesperson for the protesting healthcare workers, expressed appreciation for Rep. Chiewolo's prompt intervention. He stated that the workers are pleased with Dr. Weidehgar's appointment and are ready to resume their duties under his leadership. "We welcome Dr. Weidehgar and look forward to working with him peacefully to provide the best care for our patients," Jayguhwoiyan said.

Rep. Chiewolo's involvement and the subsequent actions by the Health Minister demonstrate a concerted effort to resolve the crisis. The swift resolution has been a relief for the citizens of Lofa County, who depend on these healthcare facilities for their medical needs. The intervention also highlights the critical role of lawmakers in mediating and resolving issues that directly affect their constituents.

As the situation stabilizes, there is a renewed focus on ensuring that such disruptions are avoided in the future. The healthcare workers' protest serves as a reminder of the importance of effective leadership and harmonious working relationships within the healthcare sector. It also underscores the need for responsive governance that can promptly address the grievances of public service workers.

The resolution of the healthcare workers' protest in Lofa County is a positive step towards restoring normalcy and ensuring that the health needs of the citizens are met without further interruptions. It is hoped that the new leadership under Dr. Weidehgar will foster a collaborative and supportive environment, enabling healthcare workers to deliver quality services to the people of Lofa County.