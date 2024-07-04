Liberian Red Cross Partners With Swedish Red Cross

The Liberian Red Cross Society in collaboration with the Swedish Red Cross end Mid-Term Review (MTR) of a three-year Green Inclusive and Resilient Liberian Community (GIRL) Project here.

The Liberia National Red Cross Society (LNRCS), in partnership with the Swedish Red Cross, convened for a Mid-Term Review (MTR) of their three-year Green Inclusive and Resilient Liberian Community (GIRL) Project recently in Sanniquellie, Nimba County.

According to a press release, the Secretary General of the Liberian Red Cross Gregory T. Blamoh says the initiative that is operating in Grand Kru, Sinoe, and River Gee counties, aims to build community resilience, promote climate change adaptation, and strengthen local capacity in health and disaster risk reduction.

He explains that the LNRCS GIRL project is being supported by the Swedish Embassy in Monrovia through the Swedish Red Cross and is expected to end in December 2025.

The MTR under the theme "Empowering Communities and Strengthening their Future", highlighted the project's timeline, key achievements, challenges, and new recommendations for improvement.

Mr. Blamo says he is proud of the project's successes, while acknowledging ongoing challenges, saying, "Our mid-term review is also recommending new actionable steps to enhance our impact moving forward."

He lauds the Swedish Embassy and the Swedish Red Cross for their support, emphasizing the project's role in paving the way for a greener and more resilient future for the communities involved.

For his part, the Country Representative of the Swedish Red Cross, Armel Komena, praised the project's impact and noted positive feedback from a recent audit.

"We are making progress together, but it is good to reflect and identify our key achievements, challenges, and advance new recommendations in meeting the project goals and objectives", Mr. Komena said.

The MTR identified several key successes, including establishment of Community Information Centers in six communities.

These centers, equipped with amplifiers, batteries, stabilizers, horn speakers, solar panels, solar lights, and microphones, facilitate early warning and information sharing regarding disaster risk reduction.

The centers are located in Podroken and Martuaken in River Gee; Piddy and Nyambo in Grand Kru, and Kwitatuzon and Seeton New Town in Sinoe. They connect with local radio stations to relay information to keep community members informed.

Under the health component, significant achievements were noted in water and sanitation activities during the first 18 months. The LNRCS repaired several damaged hand pumps, constructed new ones, and established and trained water committees. A cash box system has also been introduced for community members to contribute to the maintenance of the hand pumps, leading to increased access to safe drinking water and improved health outcomes.

The MTR also delved into the Community Action Plan developed for the 12 communities, describing its impact on the ground as remarkable and exceptional in making a significant difference. Community cleaning was one of the key activities in the Community Action Plan, an initiative considered a notable milestone.

Although claims of reduced water-borne diseases from the clean-up efforts are yet to be verified, the communities are visibly cleaner and greener. This initiative has led to a healthier environment, contributing to the project's overall success.

The LNRCS GIRL project has also established various community structures, including the Red Cross Community-based Action Teams (CBATs) for disaster risk response and early warning, mother clubs for health awareness, farmer groups for smart agricultural activities, and WASH Committees to ensure the functionality and safety of community hand pumps.

Community members have received training and tools and are now carrying out activities for early warning systems, climate-smart livelihood practices, and disaster risk reduction practices.

Regular community clean-ups, meetings to discuss problems and make collective decisions, and awareness-raising activities on fire, storms, and health have been conducted.

The construction of family latrines and efforts to control wastewater have resulted in reduced mosquito populations and a decrease in malaria cases.

The constant functionality of hand pumps has ensured sustained availability of safe drinking water and reduced conflict over water access, which are some of the results of the Red Cross intervention in the communities.

Despite logistical constraints, the team managed with the existing capacities and logistics in the first phase of the project implementation.

However, the MTR has recommended several new ways of working, including the procurement of additional motorbikes for field staff and increased monitoring visits in the project communities.

The LNRCS has also decided to work with community members to improve the roof and seat of their locally constructed latrines. Press Release