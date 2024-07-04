Liberia: Take Stringent Measures Against Corrupt Officials

The Pastor of the Garden of Prayer Church of God on Jamaica Road, Bushord Island, Christopher Pabai, is calling on President Joseph Boakai to take stringent measures against officials who will compromise the interests of the Liberian people for personal gains.

Pastor Pabai observes that most officials who engage in corrupt acts are highly educated and prominent individuals in society.

Speaking at the church's 49th Anniversary on Sunday, 30th June he said, corruption has eaten up the fabric of the Liberian society thus, causing ordinary citizens to live in poverty, so President Boakai needs to put his feet on the ground firmly in addressing the situation that has beset his six-month-old government.

He cautions against dependency syndrome, advising Liberians not to depend on anyone for the improvement of their lives, noting "If foreigners and Aliens can come in our country (Liberia) and make life easy for themselves then what is about we Liberians."

Laying out his vision for the church, the Senior Pastor of the Garden of Prayer Church of God revealed that he looks forward to moving the church forward.

According to him, Garden of Prayer bringing members together as one unite or body is one of his prime objectives in helping to move the church forward.

"I am calling on the members of the church who left due to some differences to please return; all of us started this journey together and there is a need that we put our differences aside", he said.

He underscored that the uniting members of the church and empowering them through vocational trade to achieve self-empowerment is one of his goals as Pastor of the Garden of Prayer Church of God.

Pastor Pabai also cautioned that Liberians should not just depend on family members abroad to send them money through Western Union, MoneyGram, Sendwave, and RIA, among others before they can make life for themselves. Editing by Jonathan Browne