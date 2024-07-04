Nigeria: No Suicide Attack On Kaduna-Abuja Highway - Official

He said reports of such an incident are therefore deemed erroneous.

The Kaduna State Government has said there was no suicide attack or related incident on the Kaduna-Abuja road.

The state's Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, stated this on Wednesday, urging Nigerians to disregard reports of such incident on the highway.

"The attention of the Ministry has been drawn to reports being circulated, alleging the occurrence of a suicide attack or a similar incident along the Kaduna-Abuja Road.

"The Ministry wishes to clarify that as of the time of this update (5:00PM, Wednesday 3rd July 2024), no such incident - suicide attack or otherwise - has occurred on the Kaduna-Abuja Road.

"Security forces and intelligence sources along the route are in constant touch with the Government, supported by the ongoing conduct of physical inspection and security assessments," Mr Aruwan said.

"The security agencies deployed along the Kaduna-Abuja Road and in the general area will sustain monitoring and full engagement of all protocols towards the security of citizens and commuters," he added.