Nigeria: No Suicide Attack On Kaduna-Abuja Highway - Official

3 July 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

He said reports of such an incident are therefore deemed erroneous.

The Kaduna State Government has said there was no suicide attack or related incident on the Kaduna-Abuja road.

The state's Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, stated this on Wednesday, urging Nigerians to disregard reports of such incident on the highway.

"The attention of the Ministry has been drawn to reports being circulated, alleging the occurrence of a suicide attack or a similar incident along the Kaduna-Abuja Road.

"The Ministry wishes to clarify that as of the time of this update (5:00PM, Wednesday 3rd July 2024), no such incident - suicide attack or otherwise - has occurred on the Kaduna-Abuja Road.

"Security forces and intelligence sources along the route are in constant touch with the Government, supported by the ongoing conduct of physical inspection and security assessments," Mr Aruwan said.

"The security agencies deployed along the Kaduna-Abuja Road and in the general area will sustain monitoring and full engagement of all protocols towards the security of citizens and commuters," he added.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.