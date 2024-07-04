Nigeria: NDLEA Proposes Mandatory Drug Test for Prospective Couples

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kano has proposed a mandatory drug test for prospective couples as part of measures to reduce drug abuse in the state.

The NDLEA Commander in Kano, Mr Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

"The agency has introduced the Drug Intergrity Test Initiative, which is anticipated to metamorphose into an anti-drug culture for every Nigerian," he said.

Idris-Ahmad said the drug test will serve as a tool for the prevention of drug abuse and early detection of individuals and couples status of drug use for appropriate treatment and rehabilitation.

He said the proposed law for the test became necessary to address the high rate of marriage breakdowns and reduce drug abuse among married couples in the state.

"Investigations have shown that one spouse often introduces the other to drugs after marriage and their children, hindering efforts to combat drug abuse."

He called on the Kano State House of Assembly to enact a law requiring drug tests before marriage.

The commander appealed to women, youths, and the general public to shun drug abuse and work together to move the state and nation forward.

"The test initiative approach seeks to tackle drug abuse at its roots, promoting a healthier and more sustainable society," Idris-Ahmad said. (NAN)