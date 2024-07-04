Nigeria: 'Come Forward If You Have a Child for Mohbad', - Late Singer's Dad Appeals

"It will be a thing of joy for me to see my grandchild, and I will be happy knowing Mohbad died and left behind a child."

As the family of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, prepares to conduct an independent autopsy, the family head, Joseph Aloba, has made a passionate appeal.

In June, PREMIUM TIMES reported that a magistrate court in Ikorodu, Lagos State, granted Mohbad's family's request to conduct a second autopsy following their rejection of the initial autopsy findings.

In its Monday report, the Daily Post newspaper said Mohbad's father, in a video shared on his TikTok, called on women who bore children for the late singer to come forward.

He said: "Any woman anywhere who has a child for Mohbad or was pregnant for him, this is the time to come forward. It will be a thing of joy for me to see my grandchild, and I will be happy knowing Mohbad died and left behind a child.

"So, the person should come forward, and the only thing we will do is conduct a DNA test on the child to confirm if this is Mohbad's son and my future. All these steps are necessary to be done."

Mr Aloba's appeals emerged amidst his continued accusations against Wunmi, his daughter-in-law, over Liam's paternity and the singer's assets.

In February, he challenged her to reveal everything she knew about the singer's death.

Mr Aloba alleged that Mohbad was not Liam's father and claimed Laim's placenta was not given to the late singer.

He alleged: "Wunmi should be called a chronic liar because you can't find any truth from her. She claimed that because she didn't give me the child's placenta, I have been maltreating her, among other allegations. They took the placenta to the child's father. Others brought to my attention that Liam has bow legs, which no one in our family has.

"I wasn't the one who named him Liam; I wanted to name him Victor, but they said no more names were left. I asked Mohbad, and he said he named him 'Light' to calm me down. I don't know if the child's father instructed them to call him Liam because I don't know who Liam's father is."

It's been ten months since Mohbad, whose real name is Ilerioluwa Aloba, died, and his father is still unwavering in his search for justice. He had appeared on various mainstream media outlets and broadcast live on social media.