Nigeria: Edo Guber - Withdraw Now, Okpebholo Counsels PDP's Ighodalo After Court Voided Primary

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC in the September 21 election in Edo State, Senator Monday "Akpakomiza" Okpebholo has hailed Thursday's judgment of a Federal High Court in Abuja which nullified the primary election that produced the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Mr. Asue Ighodalo, advising him to now withdraw from the race.

The Court, in its ruling, in Abuja, declared as invalid the primary election that produced Ighodalo as its governorship candidate.

The primary election conducted on February 22, 2024, was voided on the grounds that 378 delegates who were supposed to vote at the primary election were unlawfully excluded by the PDP.

Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo invalidated the primary election while delivering judgment in a suit instituted by the aggrieved delegates.

The suit marked THC/ABJ/CS/165/2024 was instituted by one Hon. Kelvin Mohammed in a representative capacity.

Justice Ekwo held that both the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and the PDP guidelines were grossly violated in the conduct of the primary election held at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin, Edo State capital.

In a statement made available Vanguard in Abuja by Senator Okpebholo's office, the APC candidate said the PDP is a lawless political party, incapable of conducting its own internal affairs.

He said the court judgment is a clear indication that the APC is the party to beat in the upcoming governorship polls, assuring that the people will always come first.

Okpebholo called on the PDP candidate, Ighodalo, to take the path of honour and withdraw from the race, having been misled by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The APC candidate said the bad policies of the PDP in Edo State, the level of insecurity, unemployment, cultism, perennial floods, bad roads and disregard for traditional institutions, are clear pointers to the disastrous end that awaits the party in the upcoming polls.

"I welcome the Court judgment given on Thursday by a Federal High Court in Abuja. The Court has saved Edo people of another four years of pains and agonies. The PDP is not a democratic party. It operates like a Mafia Organization.

"What they call primaries were a far cry. The party, with just two months to a crucial election, is unable to put its house in order. We call on Edo people to rally round me and my party, the APC, to bring back the lost glory of the state.

"Our administration is committed to bringing the good old days back. Since the exit of Senator Adams Oshiomhole as governor of Edo State, our people have not had any reason to celebrate. That will change in September when the people will take power back through the ballot.

"Edo State has been cut off from the centre for far too long. We can see this from the level of abandonment. We need to return Edo State to the centre and enjoy all the benefits that we truly deserve. We are optimistic.

"With this Court judgment, Edo people can clearly see that the PDP is a chaotic party and can't be allowed to continue to lead our dear State. With the APC, I assure you of the best. Our best is yet to come. God bless you all!"