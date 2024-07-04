Nigeria: LEI Designs Products in Response to Climate Change

3 July 2024
This Day (Lagos)

International Energy Insurance (IEI) Plc, a subsidiary of Norrenberger Group, is adjusting its models of product offerings and risk management capabilities to respond to climate change.

This is coming on the heels of global calls on the private sector to rise against the ills of natural disasters ravaging Africa and now Nigeria, as a result of climate change.

Speaking on the sideline of the just concluded 50th Conference and Annual General Assembly of the African Insurance Organisation (AIO) with theme, "Coping With Rising Natural Catastrophes In Africa," which held in Namibia, the group said insurers across the continent also needed to rethink their models, product offerings and risk management capabilities to adjust it in a way that they respond to the reality of time.

The Group Managing Director, Norrenberger Group, Mr. Tony Ede who was a delegate at the AIO Conference, said the topic of the programme couldn't have come at a time that was better than now.

He stated that global natural disaster was taking place repeatedly resulting in the world losing $380 billion in 2023, with losses emanating from insurance at about $118billion.

He said that was why the AIO began to rethink natural disasters, adding that it was important that all insurance companies too should began to rethink their models to withstand changes in the global economy.

The Managing Director/CEO, International Energy Insurance (IEI) Plc, Mr. Olasupo Sogelola, on his part said insurance had to move towards supporting climate change, starting from the impact of climate change especially on agricultural products in Nigeria.

Sogelola said IEI was coming up with products that would enhance and support climate change in all ramifications.

He said: "Take Namibia for example, entering into the country from the airport, you will see patched land that shows that obviously something is wrong there. I believe that nothing draws attention more than what you see rather than what you are talking about without seeing it."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.