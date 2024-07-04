Nigeria: Ogun Hosts Maiden South West Athletics Conference

In a bid to revitalise athletics in the region, Ogun State will host the inaugural South West Conference from Thursday, July 4 to 5, in Abeokuta, the state capital

The conference aims to set the course for athletics development over the next four years.

According to the convener, Solomon Alao, the two-day conference seeks to galvanize support for athletics in the region. It will serve as a framework for identifying and nurturing talented players. Key stakeholders, including regional governors, will play a crucial role in driving this initiative.

The Ogun State Athletics Association has enthusiastically accepted the responsibility of hosting the maiden edition. Prince Dapo Abiodun, the state's governor, will be the guest of honour, alongside other governors from Oyo, Lagos, Ekiti, Ondo, and Osun.

Top coaches and athletics experts will convene to kickstart a new era in regional sports. The conference will feature diverse topics, including elite competitions, school sports engagement, athlete welfare, and governance.