Nigeria: Casio Unveils Calculator Designed for Nigerian Curriculum

CASIO Middle East and Africa FZE, the regional subsidiary of CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., has launched an exclusive calculator, the fx-9910NG PLUS second edition, specifically designed for Nigeria.

The calculator, recently unveiled at the Black Diamond Hotel in Lagos, combines basic calculation with advanced functionalities, including differential calculation, integrations, complex numbers, and matrix and vector calculations.

According to the Managing Director of CASIO Middle East and Africa FZE, Mr. Takashi Seimiya, the launch followed the successful training programme for 1,200 teachers on the usage of calculators with inquiry-based learning.

"This calculator is a testament to our commitment to delivering the highest level of support and innovation to Nigerian educators and students by equipping them with the tools they need to excel in science, mathematics, and engineering in today's world," he said.

The event attracted dignitaries from the Nigerian education sector, including the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Lagos State, Mr. Jamiu Tolani Alli-Balogun; the permanent secretary, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, represented by the Director of Education Resource Centre, Mrs. Omolayo Akinlade Olatomorin; Senior General Manager, Casio Japan, Mr. Tomoaki Sato; Director, Educational, Planning, Research and Development, Federal Ministry of Education Abuja, Mrs. Obianuju Anigbogu and a representative from WAEC, Mr. Abdulmojeed Olorunishola.

Commenting on the partnership, Olatomorin said, "As the Director/HOD of the Education Resource Centre, a department of the Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, our collaboration with CASIO Middle East and Africa FZE has been remarkable and eye-opening. Equipping educators with the needed skills in inquiry-based learning using the CASIO calculator was inspiring and thrilling. I want to say the new model, which is non-programmable, is a long-awaited technology that must be embraced by all educators and examining bodies."

Secondary school students who attended the event also participated in a Mathematical quiz competition using the new Casio calculators. Lawal Ismail from Falomo Senior High School won the quiz and received a cheque of N500,000; Bada AbdulSalam from Oriwu Senior Model College came second and received N250,000; and Chineye Oforma from Canterbury International School came third and received N100,000.

In addition to the launch, CASIO also pledged its continued support for educational activities and to enhance educators' knowledge using genuine scientific calculators.

The event also featured a panel discussion on 'Fostering Innovation and Problem-solving in the Nigerian Classroom Through the Use of Technology'.

The panellists agreed that technology aids learning and is key to national development.

They also called for collaboration between government and development partners to reduce the cost of deploying technology in the teaching and learning process.