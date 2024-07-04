Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Launches 'Shoes for School' Initiative

Liberia's leading GSM Company, Lonestar Cell MTN, launches the "Shoes for School" campaign here, targeting schoolchildren.

By Lewis S. Teh

Montserrado, Liberia, July 3, 2024--Lonestar Cell MTN has donated one hundred pairs of rainboots to pupils at an orphanage and a school in Lower Margibi County, Liberia.

The gesture was a heartfelt attempt by the leading GSM Company here to identify with school children in rural and underprivileged communities and its Employee's Mental Health and well-being program.

The exercise was dubbed "Shoes for School," a corporate social responsibility (CSR) extension of MTN's Global Move Day celebration.

MTN Global Move Day entails activities to improve employees' wellness and mental health.

It is mandated by the MTN group in all MTN's operations worldwide. The "Shoes for School" initiative is a benevolent act that aims to ensure that every child has access to proper footwear, a fundamental yet often overlooked necessity for attending school regularly and comfortably.

Lonestar Cell MTN donated the rainboots to Christ Life Mission Orphanage in Walker Town, Careysburg, and Royal Learning Center School in Forzohn, Lower Margibi County, respectively.

The beneficiaries also received Lonestar Cell MTN-branded school bags, bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, and sacks of water.

Making remarks at the donation ceremony at both locations on June 25, 2025, the Head of Human Resources at Lonestar Cell MTN, Mrs. Johnett D. Horace, said, "This donation is a project under Global Move Day, where all operations are mandated to donate shoes to children in rural and less fortunate communities."

"Due to the celebration falling in the rainy season, we decided to provide these rainboots to enable the kids to take easier and healthier walks to and from school," she added.

On behalf of the CEO and Management of Lonestar Cell MTN, Mrs. Horace expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the institutions and the children for welcoming her and her team to their premises. She pledged that Lonestar Cell MTN will continue to meet the needs of the children and the institutions.

Representatives of the recipient institutions, including Mr. Moses D. Nimely of Christ Life Mission Orphanage, expressed deep appreciation for the donation.

Mr. Nimely emphasized how such gestures of kindness and support uplift the spirits of orphans and encourage them to pursue education and personal growth.

The chief of Forzohn town, John F. Karnga, extolled Lonestar Cell MTN for the donation and added, "We highly appreciate this, and we are hoping that you will continue to visit us."

Lonestar Cell MTN continues demonstrating its commitment to education through educational support programs, including industrial attachment internships, graduate trainee programs, school supplies donations, and digital learning initiatives. Editing by Jonathan Browne