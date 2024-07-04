Nigeria: Police Save 19-Yr-Old Lady From Killing Self After Lover Rejects Pregnancy

Officers from the Ikorodu Area Command of the Lagos State Police have rescued a 19-year-old lady from a suicide attempt.

According to a statement from the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the incident occurred on June 29, 2024.

The rescue operation was initiated after a concerned citizen alerted the police around 2 p.m., reporting that a young woman was attempting to ingest an insecticide.

"Promptly responding to the tip-off, officers were dispatched to the scene where the girl was located and prevented from causing herself harm," Hundeyin stated.

The rescued woman, whose identity has been withheld for privacy reasons, revealed that she had been experiencing severe emotional distress.

According to the police statement, her distress was caused by two major issues: an unplanned pregnancy and financial fraud.

"She revealed that she was impregnated by a man who subsequently refused to take responsibility for the pregnancy. Additionally, she had fallen victim to a fraudster who scammed her of her earnings from her Point of Sale (POS) business, further compounding her emotional and financial struggles," the statement read.

The police have confirmed that the young woman is now receiving the necessary psychological support. Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched to identify and apprehend the individuals involved in her predicament.

The Lagos State Police Command emphasized the importance of mental health awareness.

Hundeyin encouraged individuals facing similar challenges to seek help promptly, underscoring the police force's commitment to public safety beyond crime prevention.