Ghana: Petition to Have Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng Removed Dismissed - Reports

The Chief Justice, Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo has dismissed a petition seeking the removal of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng from office, many reports have said.

The petition was purportedly filed by Agyebeng's predecessor, Martin Amid, alleging breaches regarding appointments, arrests, and detentions by the current Special Prosecutor.

But reports now say the Chief Justice, who was tasked by President Akufo-Addo to review the petition, has found it to be lacking in merit, and not enough grounds to establish processes for removing Kissi Agyebeng.

"I have today received a one-page letter from the Presidency with reference number OSP 307/24/659 dated 2 July 2024 notifying me that: ".... the Honourable Chief Justice, Mrs. Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, has submitted her review of the existence or absence of a prima facie case with respect to your petition," a statement attributed to Martin Amidu said.

"I was then informed that: 'In accordance with section 15 (3) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017, the Chief Justice determined that the factual and legal foundation of the petition fall short of the standard required to establish a prima facie case for the removal of the Special Prosecutor.'