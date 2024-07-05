Nigeria: ASUU Stages Protest, Demands Unpaid Salaries, Renegotiation With Govt

Mr Adeleye warned that if the government continues to disregard the union's demands, it might have no choice but to embark on another industrial action.

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) chapter, on Thursday, took to the school premises to protest against the federal government's failure to meet their longstanding demands.

In an address during the protest, the Chairperson of UNAAB-ASUU, Olugbenga Adeleye, called for the immediate payment of withheld salaries and a fresh renegotiation of the ASUU/FG agreement.

He accused the federal government of persistently ignoring their pleas and failing to sign the renegotiated agreements.

The union said despite engaging in three rounds of negotiations, the government has yet to fulfil its promises.

A former member of the union, Olukayode Bamgbose, expressed deep disappointment over the non-payment of Earned Academic Allowances (EAA) promised by the government.

He pointed out that salaries have remained stagnant for 15 years, worsening the financial plight of the university staff.

Mr Bamgbose, a professor, also criticised the mandatory deduction of the National Housing Fund (NHF) from their salaries, which he claimed has plunged many into poverty. He added that the union's demands extended beyond salary issues.

The ASUU members called for the immediate release of third-party deductions and condemned the unchecked proliferation of universities, which they argue dilutes resources and attention needed for existing institutions.

The union also reiterated its preference for the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) over the government's Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), arguing that UTAS better addresses the unique needs of university administration.

Mr Adeleye stressed that the protest was not merely about financial grievances but also about striving for a better university system.

He accused the federal government of neglecting its responsibilities towards the education sector and expressed disappointment over the non-payment of academic allowances that were budgeted for the previous year.

Mr Adeleye warned that if the government continues to disregard the union's demands, it might have no choice but to embark on another industrial action.

He appealed to Nigerians to prevail on the government to act responsibly and avert a potential nationwide strike.