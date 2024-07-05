Nigeria: Kano Emirship Tussle - Bayero's Counsel Withdraws Legal Services

The applicants are asking the court to restrain Aminu Ado Bayero, and four other dethroned emirs of Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye from parading themselves as emirs.

Abdul Muhammed and other counsel to the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, in the ongoing Kano emirship tussle, have withdrawn their legal services before the State High Court.

The applicants in the matter - the Attorney General of Kano State, the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly and the Kano State House of Assembly - through their counsel Ibrahim Isah-Wangida, filed a "motion exparte" dated 27 May.

The respondents are Mr Ado Bayero; Nasiru Ado Bayero, Bichi emir; Ibrahim Abubakar, emir of Karaye; Kabiru Muhammad-Inuwa, emir of Rano and Aliyu Ibrahim-Gaya, emir of Gaya.

Others are the Inspector General of Police, Director of State Security Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Nigerian Army.

When the case came up for hearing, Mr Muhammed, the counsel to Mr Ado Bayero, informed the court that he had an affidavit of fact dated 3 July, attached with a notice of appeal and a motion of stay of proceedings.

He urged the court to stay proceedings pending the hearing and determination of the motion at the appeal court.

"My lord, we were served with the court processes this morning by the applicants.

He sought for an adjournment to enable them respond, but the court refused to grant his prayers.

"My lord, myself and other counsels representing the first respondent apply for the withdrawal of our legal services and appearances."

The counsel to the 3rd, 4th and 5th respondents, Hassan Tanko-Kyaure, moved his application for an extension of time dated 2 July and counter affidavit in response to the originating motion.

He urged the court to set aside the Kano State Emirates Council (Repeal) law 2024, adding that due process was not followed.

Mr Tanko-Kyaure also urged the court to dismiss the applicant's application with a cost of N1 billion.

The counsel to the Inspector General of Police, Sunday Ekwe, told the court that he had nothing to present, adding that they left everything to the discretion of the court.

Responding, the counsel to the applicant, Eyitayo Fatogun, urged the court to discount the respondent's affidavit of facts pursuant to order 39, rules 1 and 2 of the court.

"The motion refers to a proposed notice of appeal not a notice of appeal. It shows that the affidavit of facts is just to delay the proceedings. My lord, the business of today is for the hearing of all pending applications."

Mr Fatogun urged the court to dismiss the third, fourth and fifth respondents' applications on the issue of Kano Emirate Repeal Law because the issue is not before the court.

Earlier, delivering a ruling, Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu refused the application for a stay of proceedings filed by the respondent.

"The respondent did not disclose any special fact to warrant any stay of proceedings," Mr Adamu-Aliyu said.

The judge adjourned the matter until 18 July for rulings on the applications for extension of time, notice of preliminary objection, setting aside exparte order, joinder application, and for the judge to recuse herself, among others.

NAN reports that the court granted an order of interim injunction on 27 May restraining the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th respondents,ts, and privies, from parading themselves as emirs in the interest of peace in Kano.

NAN reports that the State House of Assembly dissolved all four newly created emirate councils in the state on 23 May, and Governor Abba Yusuf reappointed Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.

(NAN)