Nigeria: No State Can Pay New Minimum Wage Without Increase in Earnings - Oyebanji

Mr Oyebanji said that whatever is going to be approved as the new minimum wage must reflect fiscal federalism, ability and capacity to pay

No state government would be able to pay the new minimum wage without a concurrent increment in its allocation, Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has said.

He highlighted that state governors, under the aegis of the Nigerian Governors' Forum (NGF), were not against the approval of a living wage for Nigerian workers.

Mr Oyebanji made the submission while speaking at the 7th Quadrennial Delegates' Conference of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday.

He said that whatever is going to be approved as the new minimum wage must reflect fiscal federalism, ability and capacity to pay.

"That is the conversation we are having - that, look, we want to give you a living wage, but we must look at what comes to the states and whatever is in the best interest of the states and the workers, we will do," he said.

According to him, what the NGF is clamouring for is fiscal federalism that would culminate in the ability and capability of individual states to pay.

He added that since no state in the federation wants to engage in retrenchment of their workforce, it is incumbent on individual states to determine what they could afford that would not end up in the eventual downsizing of the workforce.

"The NGF is not against the living wage, no governor is against the minimum wage, but what we are saying is that it must reflect fiscal federalism, ability and capacity to pay.

"No governor wants to retrench. But if there is a minimum wage today without a concurrent increment in what we are earning, no state can pay."

The governor used the opportunity to call on workers in Ekiti State to embrace agriculture, adding that his administration had cleared over 2,000 hectares of land to be allocated free of charge to interested Ekiti residents.

"My appeal to civil servants is that those who would like to be part of our Agriculture Revolution should form themselves into cooperative societies and approach the Ministry of Agriculture for support.

"It may be difficult to support individually but when you form yourselves into cooperatives, many opportunities are available now. We are clearing land free of charge; we are giving inputs and we are going to buy from you. As I speak today, we have cleared more than 2,000 hectares across Ekiti State."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Business Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Oyebanji described civil servants as a critical part of the administration of the state, who represent the propelling force of the state's machinery, as well as a key factor in its power structure.

He reiterated the pivotal role civil servants play in the growth and development of the state, especially in the realisation of the six pillars of his administration.

Also, he added that whatever compliments the administration had received today as a result of its various achievements in office, can only be directly attributed to the efficiency and effectiveness of the workers.

"I have come here today to associate and rejoice with you as major stakeholders in our body polity. More importantly, I am also here to learn from you and to share your experience. As you know, the civil service is a reservoir of talents where you can find all professionals of different callings and experiences.

"A conference like this does not benefit the senior civil servants alone, it is an avenue for all of us to learn from one another, cross-fertilise ideas, and share experiences. I am, therefore, not just here as a special guest of honour. I am here as a student of public administration," Mr Oyebanji said.