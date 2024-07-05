Nigeria: Charly Boy Hails South-East Governors for Advocating Nnamdi Kanu's Release

Charles Oputa, widely known as Charly Boy, has praised South-East governors for their recent efforts to address the prolonged detention of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Charly Boy expressed his satisfaction with the governors' newfound determination, highlighting the growing concerns over what he described as an escalating injustice.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Charly Boy wrote in Pidgin English: "I just thank God say south east governors don dey vibrate on top of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu matter. Infact, belle sweet me, the injustice is becoming unbecoming. Thunder fire any 'Sabo' for dis matter. AreaFada."

LEADERSHIP recalls that the South-East Senators had also appealed to President Tinubu on Wednesday, urging him to facilitate Kanu's release. The group, comprising 15 senators and led by former Abia State Deputy Governor, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, argued that Kanu's continued detention was detrimental to the social and economic progress of the South-East region.

During a closed-door session with the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, the Senators emphasised the urgent need for Kanu's release, stressing that his freedom was essential for the region's stability and growth.