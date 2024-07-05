West Africa: Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger Not Showing Intention to Return - Ecowas President

The President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Commission, Dr Omar Alieu Touray, has lamented that despite several efforts being made by the regional bloc to bring Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger back to the fold, the trio are not showing any sign of returning.

While speaking on Thursday at the opening ceremony of the 92nd Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers, in Abuja, he said ECOWAS was yet to establish a framework for negotiation with the authorities in the three Sahelian countries on their decision to withdraw their membership from the Community.

He however said the regional body had gotten positive assurance from Guinea on the unity of the Community.

On January 28, the three military juntas in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger announced they would leave the ECOWAS.

"Despite our entreaties, in the form of softening of sanctions, invitation of the governments to technical meetings, and request for meetings, we have not yet gotten the right signals from these Member States.

"It has become evident that changes in the international system, which is significantly affecting our member states, is playing a role.

"To this end, we are proposing a Special Summit on the Future of our Community to examine the developments in the world and their impact on our community with a view to re-think our integration in terms of governance, relations with external partners, our Community norms and values, and approach to emerging issues like new technologies, social media and fake news, among others," Touray said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria West Africa Mali By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, the ECOWAS President has raised the alarm that the bloc's financial status is not healthy, adding that numerous challenges facing the region were telling on the body's financial standing.

"As the demands increase, and the challenges become more complex, our financial situation is dwindling.

"Therefore, we will be highlighting some of the challenges associated with the Community Levy mobilisation.

"I must admit that some of these issues are recurring and would require urgent and decisive action to improve the financial situation of the institutions and enable ECOWAS to respond to the diverse demands of the day," he said.

While declaring the meeting open, Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chair of ECOWAS Council of Ministers, said the meeting would discuss diverse and pressing issues affecting the region.

"This session will delve into a multitude of areas, including the President's 2024 ECOWAS Mid-Year Report, which will provide us with a comprehensive assessment of the progress achieved, while identifying areas that require further action.

"We will also receive updates on the financial situation of the community, the status of tasks assigned to Community Institutions, and the resolutions of the 35th Administration and Finance Committee.

"Furthermore, we will receive key presentations, reports and memoranda, including the Auditor General's 2024 Mid-year Report and the outcome of the 55th Meeting of the Audit Committee, which will offer valuable insights into the financial health of ECOWAS," he said.