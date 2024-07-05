Nigeria: Gwoza Suicide Bombings Signal End to Terrorism - Military

The military high command says the recent suicide bomb attacks in Gwoza area of Borno have signalled an end to terrorism, reiterating that "Nigeria is at war" with the way terrorists behave and coordinate their attacks.

It also called on Nigerians not to fall for the gimmicks and tactics of terrorists through their usual propaganda by seeking relevance with fresh coordinated attacks on innocent citizens.

Daily Trust had reported how the recent Gwoza bombings on Saturday claimed about 38 lives, leaving dozens of others injured.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, a Major-General, argued that the terrorists attacked innocent Nigerians during the wedding ceremony to get attention and reduce support for security agencies.

Buba stated this while fielding questions from journalists at Force Headquarters, Abuja on Thursday during a press briefing organised by the Strategic Communications Inter-agency Policy Committee (SCIPC) from the Office of the National Security Adviser.

He said, "In associating what has happened with our operations, I will say that what has happened in Gwoza is what happens at the ending cycle of terrorism. At this phase, the terrorists are carrying out their acts to do what?

"One is to attract attention, then to bolster relevance, then to mobilize support, and finally to reduce support for the armed forces and the Nigerian government at large. I will use this opportunity to tell citizens to stand united."

The senior military officer disclosed that troops have commenced a manhunt against the leaders of the terrorists in the Northeast, who have been wreaking havocs, insisting that they would deplete their resources and reduce their influence.

He added, "I will say that we should all know that we are in a state of war because in a situation where you are involved in counter-terrorism, you're involved in counter-insurgency with our troops deployed all across the length and breadth of this country in various theatres.

"There is no other way to describe it than a state of war. Now, when you're in war, ugly things happen, terrible things happen, and what has happened in Goza is one of those terrible and ugly things that do happen in war.

"You take it from me that whenever there is a loss of life, be it military or civilian loss of life, it is indeed considered a tragedy. And with what has happened in Gwoza and what is also happening in other areas, we mourn with those that have lost their loved ones as a result of what has happened.

"I will say that our operations are going according to plan, and these operations in the North East in particular in recent times have targeted the leadership of the terrorist groups. We have depleted their resources, and we have also reduced their influence and their support base."

Reeling out the achievements of the security agencies in the month of June, the Nigeria Police Force spokesman, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, said the military during its operations killed 867 terrorists and arrested 1,638 suspected terrorists.

"In summary, military operations by the armed forces in June 2024 neutralized 867 terrorists, arrested 1,638 suspected terrorists and other criminal elements as well as rescued 921 kidnapped hostages.

"Furthermore, troops recovered 894 weapons, 21,538 ammunition and denied the oil theft of an estimated sum over N5bn," he said.

Adejobi added that law enforcement agencies in joint collaboration have been proactive in maintaining law and order amidst the ongoing security challenges across the country.

"Law enforcement agencies have arrested a total of 2,678 suspects for various offences across the country in the month of June. A total number of 93 kidnap victims have been rescued unhurt and reunited with their families, and a total number of 144 firearms and 3031 ammunition have been recovered within the period under review," he stated.