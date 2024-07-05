Nigeria/Rwanda: Super Eagles Face Familiar Foes Benin, Rwanda in Afcon Qualifiers

4 July 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide Jide

The Super Eagles have been given another chance to avenge their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying defeat to the Cheetahs of Benin Republic in Abidjan following the pairing of both teams in Group D of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series.

Both teams were paired together in a draw that took place yesterday as they aim to be among the 24 countries that will participate in the 35th Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for Morocco, 21st December 2025 - 18th January 2026.

The Super Eagles were placed in Pot 1 ahead of the main draws.

In Group D, the line-up includes Nigeria, Benin, Libya, and Rwanda. Only the first two teams will progress to the AFCON finals.

In this familiar scenario, Nigeria is pitted against Benin and Rwanda in Group C for the qualifiers of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Benin and Rwanda are currently top of the qualifying group, each with seven points. They have both won two matches and drawn one in their opening four games.

Nigeria is now four points behind the leaders in the qualifiers after having a slower start with three draws and one loss.

